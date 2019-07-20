Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to visit Bend

The Traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall visited Redmond High School in 2011

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes Pioneer Association and the Deschutes County Historical Society invite the public to view the Oregon Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial at the Deschutes Historical Museum on August 3 and 4.

Created by the Umpqua Valley Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall consists of six panels that constitute a 24-foot-by-8-foot wall, evoking the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Black center panels list the names of those killed in Vietnam and on the USS Pueblo in 1968. Side panels list the names of those who died in Panama, the bombing of Beirut, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. The memorial names are updated annually.

Viewing hours are 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, August 3 and 10 am to 12 pm on Sunday, August 4. A short ceremony will take place at 10 am Saturday, August 3 with Bend's Band of Brothers presenting the flagline.

In addition, Saturday, August 3 features an all-inclusive high school alumni gathering for all Central Oregon-area high schools from 12 pm to 3 pm on the lawn of the museum. This gathering is free, no RSVP necessary. Barley Beef Hamburger sales during the alumni gathering benefit the Deschutes Pioneers Association and is supported by Rastovich Farms, Franz Bread, and Smart Foodservice.

Call 541.389.1813 for details.