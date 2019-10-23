News

Oregon veterans sought to serve on state advisory panel

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown and the director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs are seeking interested veterans to serve as members of the Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee.

Members of this committee serve the Oregon veteran population by advocating for veteran issues and sharing insight on veteran concerns with the director and staff of ODVA. Established in 1945, the advisory committee's members are military veterans who are appointed by the governor.

The advisory committee's meetings are held throughout the state on the first Wednesday in March, June and December, and the second week of September. For more information about the Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee, please visit ODVA's website at http://www.oregon.gov/odva/Connect/Pages/Advisory-Committee.aspx.  

The governor and the director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs are committed to ensuring that members of the Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee bring diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives in order to represent Oregonians around the state.

ORS 406.210 also states that the executive committees of congressionally chartered veterans' organizations that maintain an Oregon state headquarters may submit a list of not more than three persons nominated by each executive committee.

This is an open and ongoing recruitment for qualified veteran applicants, and there is no deadline to apply. All veterans are welcome to apply for this committee and are also encouraged to review vacancies on the many other boards and commissions that help shape and guide the work of the State of Oregon.

Interest forms and the application process can be reviewed at the Governor's Executive Appointments office website: http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx.

