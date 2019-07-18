News

Oregon VA lowers home loan interest rates

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 03:36 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 03:36 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs has announced lower interest rates for its home loan products, effective this week.

The rates for Qualified Veterans Mortgage Bond (QVMB) loan products were lowered by 0.125 percent, while the rates for Unrestricted loan products dropped 0.250 percent. The rates took effect Wednesday.

The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program, which provides the state's veterans with one of the most unique veteran benefits, has been one of ODVA's core veteran services since the agency's inception nearly 75 years ago.

ODVA is a lender and servicer of home loans exclusively for veterans in Oregon and has helped nearly 340,000 veterans secure more than $8 billion in home loans since 1945.  A recent lending limit increase allows veterans to borrow up to $484,350 for a single-family, owner-occupied residence in Oregon.

The Oregon Veteran Home Loan is a separate and distinct loan product from the federal VA Home Loan Guarantee benefit.  If you have a federal VA guaranteed mortgage and have any questions regarding potential refunds, please contact your loan servicer or the Regional VA Loan Center at 1-877-827-3702.

To be eligible for this Oregon benefit, a veteran must have served on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces, as documented on discharge documents (DD-214), and must meet one of the service criteria outlined on ODVA's website.

For more information about the Oregon Veteran Home Loan and other eligibility requirements, please visit orvethomeloans.com or call the ODVA Home Loan department at 1-888-673-8387.

