News

Oregon to start offering Real ID cards next July

New ID cards required to board domestic flights

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 06:15 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:22 AM PDT

New Real ID cards will be available next July

BEND, Ore. - Oregon will be one of the last three states, along with New Jersey and Oklahoma, to implement the new "Real ID" cards.


The Real ID Act of 2005 was passed by Congress to improve airport security following the 9/11 terror attacks. Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, you will need a Real ID-compliant license or ID card if you wish to use it to board a domestic flight.


The federal Department of Homeland Security announced in December 2013, a phased enforcement plan for the Real ID Act.


Starting next July, Oregon will offer the Real ID Option which requires applicants to prove they are legal residents in the country. And by Oct. 1 of next year, a Real ID, passport, current military ID or Homeland Security-trusted traveler card will be required for domestic flights.


Regular, pre-Real ID Oregon driver licenses can still be used for everything else but domestic airline flights.


"Another difference with Oregon is that it will be an option, said David House, a spokesman with Oregon’s DMV. You don't have to go out and replace your license, ever. Your standard license will continue to be good for everything it's good for now."

A fee for the new ID cards has yet to be determined, but House said it will cost more than a regular driver's license.

 

Some residents of other states where Real ID was already implemented have opted out of signing up for the new card. Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, said signing up for a Real ID-compliant card as a backup is a good idea.

 

"Some people are aware they have another form of identification that works, and some people say, ‘Well I don't really fly that much,’ and that's not really a good reason," Dankers said. "You never know you might have a trip come up that is an emergency. You might have a scenario come up where you have to fly on short notice and you'll want to have that real identification."

 

Oregon DMV officers are expecting long lines in July and will be hiring more personnel to deal with the longer lines.

 

“In preparation for this, the Legislature authorized more personnel," House said. "We will be able to add more personnel to our 60 field offices.”

 

Only people over the age of 18 are required to show identification for flights. 

 

The Oregon DMV has set up a web page to help Oregonians navigate the new rules.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel