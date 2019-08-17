News

Oregon to spend $9M on new Interstate Bridge project

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:56 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:56 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will spend $9 million on a revived effort to replace the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River, a decision officials say is intended to show the state's growing commitment to the project.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports top transportation decision-makers approved a plan Friday to direct a large share of unanticipated federal money toward the bridge project.

The funding plan comes days after Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney appointed a new joint state committee to oversee the effort.

Thanks to congressional budget deals funneling more money toward infrastructure in the past two years, Oregon expects to receive anywhere from $25 million to $30 million in federal dollars not accounted for during the state's four-year transportation capital spending plan.

The state faces a Sept. 30 deadline to show the federal government it's serious about reviving bridge talks with Washington.

If Oregon and Washington don't show progress, a $140 million bill for previous planning costs tied to the failed Columbia River Crossing project comes due.

