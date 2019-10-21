News

Oregon State announces new protections for old growth

Criticism arose over clear-cut of ancient trees

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:40 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:40 PM PDT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has announced plans to immediately reinstitute an abandoned 2005 management plan for its McDonald-Dunn research forest outside Corvallis, in a sign of continued fallout from criticism of the school for clear-cutting a stand of ancient trees that included a 420-year-old giant.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the leader of the university's college of forestry also said he would add 36 acres of nearby old growth to protected reserves.

Those trees were going to be cut until the furor erupted this summer over the old-growth clearcut, a 16-acre harvest, known as the No Vacancy cut. The university had already temporarily paused logging of trees older than 160 years.

In his Monday letter to the forestry school's community, Anthony Davis, the interim dean, said the college's decision-making around management of the McDonald-Dunn "has impaired our ability to lead by example, something that is a reasonable expectation of us, and we should expect of ourselves."

"We cannot go back to change the past, but we can choose our path forward," Davis wrote.

His letter comes just over a month before top state leaders are scheduled to discuss what role Oregon State's forestry school should have in controlling the 82,500-acre Elliott State Forest, a transfer that would quintuple Oregon State's forest holdings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US