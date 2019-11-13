Oregon sets public hearing on prescription drug prices

CNN

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services will be hosting its first hearing on prescription drug prices on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oregonians are encouraged to participate in this inaugural event in two ways.

Make your voice heard. The department set up a brief survey for consumers to ask questions and share their stories regarding rising prescription drug prices.

Drug prices play a major role in the health care decisions of Oregonians, and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased in the past 10 years. The department wants to know what questions you have about the increase in prescription drugs and how has it affected you and your family.

For example: Have you had to skip medication in the past 12 months due to the high cost, or have you experienced a heavy hit to your savings in order to pay for prescription drugs?

Submit your questions as soon as possible, and they will be included in the public hearing.

Tune in to the hearing. The department is providing multiple ways to tune in to the hearing on Tuesday:

You can attend the event at the Capitol in Salem Watch a live stream at community locations in Astoria, Medford, and Pendleton Watch online, Oregon State Legislature live feed

Ask your questions today and visit dfr.oregon.gov for hearing location information and access to the live stream.