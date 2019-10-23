News

Oregon seeing flu cases; officials urge vaccination

For everyone 6 months and older

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:35 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Health officials say they have started to see cases of flu in Oregon. They recommend everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine.

People who get vaccinated not only protect themselves but may also protect those around them, officials say. People at higher risk of severe illness include babies and young children, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions or weak immune systems.

"Healthy adults who get vaccinated help prevent the flu from spreading quickly. But only a third of adults 18 to 49 get the flu vaccine," says Ann Thomas, M.D., public health physician at the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division. "Even if adults do not get a vaccine for themselves, they may want to get vaccinated to protect those they love."

The flu vaccine may take up to two weeks to become effective, so getting it earlier in the season is ideal. Flu vaccine is available from health care providers, local health departments and many pharmacies. The vaccine is free or low cost with most health insurance plans. To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit http://www.flu.oregon.gov/ and use OHA's flu vaccine locator tool.

Flu is a virus that causes mild to severe respiratory illness. In severe cases it can lead to hospitalization and even death. The virus kills thousands of people in the U.S. each year. Oregon had two flu-related deaths of children during the 2018-2019 flu season.

Flu vaccines can be life-saving for children. A 2017 study was the first of its kind to show that flu vaccines can significantly reduce a child's risk of dying from influenza. Studies have also shown flu vaccines reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, preventing thousands of hospitalizations each year.

Public health officials also encourage health care workers to get vaccinated for the flu. Immunized health care workers help prevent the spread of influenza in health care settings, particularly among hospitalized patients at high risk for complications from the flu. Data on 2017-2018 Oregon health care worker influenza vaccination rates are available in the Oregon Health Care Worker Influenza Vaccination report.

Additional ways people can help prevent the spread of flu:

  • Stay home from work or school when you are sick and limit contact with others.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue out when you are done.
  • Wash hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
  • Avoid getting coughed and sneezed on.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US