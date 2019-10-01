News

Oregon secretary of state focusing on election security

Marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 12:57 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:57 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Marking the occasion, the Secretary of State's Office has added a new Elections Security page to its website, at oregonvotes.gov/security, where Oregonians can learn more about the office's security activities.

The Secretary of State's office has also published a podcast in which Deputy Secretary of State Rich Vial discusses elections security with Elections Director Steve Trout. That podcast can be accessed on YouTube or on apps such as Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, and Spotify, as part of the Oregon Matters of State series.

"The Elections Division has implemented multiple layers of defense controls, including hardware and software designed to prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to or misusing our systems. We closely monitor those systems for suspicious activity and frequently test them for vulnerabilities. We also routinely train and remind all staff of how to appropriately handle email and other threats in order to prevent unauthorized access or tampering," said Elections Director Steve Trout. "

We successfully blocked attacks on our elections system in 2016, and we have added many new tools and protections leading up to 2020. Simply put, elections in Oregon have never been more accurate or secure."

"Cybersecurity is one of my office's top concerns, and our staff works diligently to protect the state's information and systems from attack," said Secretary of State Bev Clarno. "In July, our office released an audit assessing the Department of Administrative Services' cybersecurity controls and recommending that the Department take immediate action to address the findings outlined in the report. I'm pleased that our Elections Division is proactively taking similar steps. By implementing and utilizing cybersecurity best practices, we are well positioned to ensure the integrity of the state's elections and other systems."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates