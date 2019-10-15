Oregon's temporary ban on flavored vaping products begins

Notice regarding flavored vaping products temporary ban, from the Oregon Health Authority

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order to enact a temporary ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and cannabis vaping products took effect Tuesday. All retailers must stop selling these products.

The Oregon Health Authority urges anyone who uses vaping products to stop immediately. The Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Liquor Control Commission and local public health authorities are working together to enforce the ban, including an undercover “secret shopper” program.

“Our priorities are helping retailers comply with the ban and helping people quit these harmful, addictive products,” said Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown, RN, MPH, Health & Human Services Director. “Vaping or smoking anything is always dangerous for people’s lungs. The increased risk of lung injury now makes this a perfect time to quit—not just during the ban, but for good.”

Members of the public who see a violation of the Executive Order should contact the Oregon Health Authority at 971-673-0984 for tobacco products or on www.healthoregon.org/vaping, or the Oregon Liquor Control Commission at 503-872-5000 for cannabis products.

For people who use tobacco or cannabis: People who have recently vaped and are short of breath, coughing or have chest pain should seek immediate medical attention.

Free, confidential help to quit vaping or any tobacco product is available 24 hours, seven days a week, through:

The Oregon Quit Line : telephone and online counseling and materials. People 18 years and older can receive Nicotine Replacement Therapy patches or gum. English: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or www.quitnow.net/oregon Spanish: 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-35692) or www.quitnow.net/oregonsp Native Quit Line for Alaska Indians and Native Americans: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), then press “7” TTY: 1-877-777-6534

Truth Initiative ®: texting program for young people who vape. Text DITCHJUUL to 88709 or http://www.thisisquitting.com/

Oregon’s Drug and Alcohol Helpline : information, resources and treatment for alcohol or drug use. Call 800-923-4357 or text RecoveryNow to 839863.

For retailers: healthoregon.org/vaping includes downloadable signs and information on how to comply with the ban. OHA is contacting all known tobacco retailers, and OLCC is contacting all licensed marijuana retailers with guidance on enforcing the ban. Crook County staff will provide education and information to retailers.

For health care providers: healthoregon.org/vaping includes downloadable materials and information on talking with patients, including teens. As of October 9, providers have been required to report any suspected cases of vape-related lung injury by calling 541-447-5165.

For parents, educators and schools: healthoregon.org/vaping includes information about talking with teens and young people about vape, how to recognize vape use, and how to encourage and support teens and young people to quit.

To dispose of vape cartridges: Both the vape cartridge and the lithium-ion battery require careful disposal due to their risk to children, domestic pets and wildlife. For more information about safe disposal from the Department of Environmental Quality is available at healthoregon.org/vaping.

Background

Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order 19-09 is in response to the rapid increase of youth vaping. Among Oregon high school students who use e-cigarettes exclusively, nearly 90 percent use flavored e-cigarette products.

The ban also addresses the growing number of cases of vape-related illness and death. As of October 8, Oregon has identified nine people who have suffered serious respiratory illnesses linked to vaping, including two deaths.

To provide more permanent protection for people in Oregon, Governor Brown tasked OHA and OLCC to develop legislative proposals with long-term solutions to address youth vaping and lung injury, and called on the FDA to regulate flavored vaping products.

"In Crook County, local policy options are being compiled and evaluated for effectiveness in protecting the health of our residents," officials said.

For more information, visit www.healthoregon.org/vaping.