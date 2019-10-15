News

Oregon's temporary ban on flavored vaping products begins

Guidelines given for retailers, users, others

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 01:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:52 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order to enact a temporary ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and cannabis vaping products took effect Tuesday. All retailers must stop selling these products.

 

The Oregon Health Authority urges anyone who uses vaping products to stop immediately. The Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Liquor Control Commission and local public health authorities are working together to enforce the ban, including an undercover “secret shopper” program.

 

“Our priorities are helping retailers comply with the ban and helping people quit these harmful, addictive products,” said Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown, RN, MPH, Health & Human Services Director. Vaping or smoking anything is always dangerous for people’s lungs. The increased risk of lung injury now makes this a perfect time to quit—not just during the ban, but for good.

 

Members of the public who see a violation of the Executive Order should contact the Oregon Health Authority at 971-673-0984 for tobacco products or on www.healthoregon.org/vaping, or the Oregon Liquor Control Commission at 503-872-5000 for cannabis products.

 

For people who use tobacco or cannabis: People who have recently vaped and are short of breath, coughing or have chest pain should seek immediate medical attention.

Free, confidential help to quit vaping or any tobacco product is available 24 hours, seven days a week, through:

  • The Oregon Quit Line: telephone and online counseling and materials. People 18 years and older can receive Nicotine Replacement Therapy patches or gum.
    • English: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or www.quitnow.net/oregon
    • Spanish: 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-35692) or www.quitnow.net/oregonsp
    • Native Quit Line for Alaska Indians and Native Americans: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), then press “7”
    • TTY: 1-877-777-6534
  • Truth Initiative®: texting program for young people who vape. Text DITCHJUUL to 88709 or http://www.thisisquitting.com/  
  • Oregon’s Drug and Alcohol Helpline: information, resources and treatment for alcohol or drug use. Call 800-923-4357 or text RecoveryNow to 839863.

For retailers: healthoregon.org/vaping includes downloadable signs and information on how to comply with the ban. OHA is contacting all known tobacco retailers, and OLCC is contacting all licensed marijuana retailers with guidance on enforcing the ban. Crook County staff will provide education and information to retailers.

 

For health care providers: healthoregon.org/vaping includes downloadable materials and information on talking with patients, including teens. As of October 9, providers have been required to report any suspected cases of vape-related lung injury by calling 541-447-5165.

 

For parents, educators and schools: healthoregon.org/vaping includes information about talking with teens and young people about vape, how to recognize vape use, and how to encourage and support teens and young people to quit.

 

To dispose of vape cartridges: Both the vape cartridge and the lithium-ion battery require careful disposal due to their risk to children, domestic pets and wildlife. For more information about safe disposal from the Department of Environmental Quality is available at healthoregon.org/vaping.

 

Background

Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order 19-09 is in response to the rapid increase of youth vaping. Among Oregon high school students who use e-cigarettes exclusively, nearly 90 percent use flavored e-cigarette products.

 

The ban also addresses the growing number of cases of vape-related illness and death. As of October 8, Oregon has identified nine people who have suffered serious respiratory illnesses linked to vaping, including two deaths.

 

To provide more permanent protection for people in Oregon, Governor Brown tasked OHA and OLCC to develop legislative proposals with long-term solutions to address youth vaping and lung injury, and called on the FDA to regulate flavored vaping products.

 

"In Crook County, local policy options are being compiled and evaluated for effectiveness in protecting the health of our residents," officials said.

 

For more information, visit www.healthoregon.org/vaping.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9