News

Oregon public universities' classified staff move toward strike

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 08:05 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:08 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The bargaining team representing thousands of classified staff at Oregon's seven public universities has declared an impasse in contract negotiations.

Declaring an impasse means both the union and management have until Friday to submit final contract offers, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. After that, there's a 30-day cooling-off period, during which negotiations are scheduled to continue and workers can give notice of a strike.

SEIU 503 represents staff including library technicians, office workers and custodial staff.

Members of the SEIU 503 bargaining team say the universities aren't offering a fair contract and cite concerns over salary increases, proposals related to layoffs and workplace bullying.

"What I'm looking at right now are proposals I can't live with," said Darrow Omar, SEIU member organizer and office coordinator for Portland State University's women, sexuality and gender studies department.

As part of negotiations, the union is asking for a 3.5% cost of living adjustment for 2020, while the universities propose a 1.25% cost of living increase.

Oregon's Public Universities spokesperson Di Saunders said their proposed compensation also includes step increases, which about 70% of the employees receive.

The universities are proposing a 2.5% cost of living adjustment, plus the step raises, which total about a 12% increase overall in the next two years, she said. The union is seeking to add a step at the top of the range, so the 30% of employees who have reached the previous top step would also receive a step raise during the next contract period.

"In providing wage increases to any group of employees, it is important that the universities weigh the impacts that may directly affect our primary stakeholders: students, Saunders said. "With tuition being the primary revenue source for the universities, any wage increases must be balanced against impacts on low- and moderate-income students and families in Oregon, while also recognizing the high value that classified staff provide to the universities and our respect for their contributions."

SEIU 503 members last went on strike in the mid-1990s.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family