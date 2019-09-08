News

Oregon OSHA offers free online ladder safety training

Ladders are essential tools on a variety of job sites, easy to obtain and simple to use. As fatal injury and rule violation data show, however, their safe use is hardly guaranteed.

Help is now available: Oregon OSHA has launched a free online ladder safety training course featuring videos that walk employers and workers through everything from the types and dangers of ladders to safe practices and proper storage of ladders.

"With thoughtful planning and training, we can address the life-threatening hazards that come with using ladders while on the job," said Roy Kroker, consultation and public education manager for Oregon OSHA. "This easy-to-use online course is designed to provide employers and workers with a solid foundation to build their own ladder safety program."

The course includes interviews with Oregon OSHA and industry experts who discuss a comprehensive set of ladder safety issues. Those issues include choosing the right type of ladder for the job; heeding the ladder manufacturer's instructions; addressing the common hazards associated with using ladders; and following ladder safety rules.  

From 2011 to 2016, the most common sources of fatal injuries from falls to a lower level were ladders (836 fatal injuries) and roofs (763), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Moreover, ladder use was the No. 6 most cited Oregon OSHA standard in 2018, with 148 total violations and initial penalties totaling $109,920. The standard covers multiple requirements, including that side rails must extend at least three feet above an upper landing surface; that ladders must be maintained free of slipping hazards; and that they must be periodically inspected for visible defects.

The ladder safety training course – which includes the opportunity to receive a certificate of completion – is the second of five online courses about fall protection that Oregon OSHA is releasing during the summer and fall of 2019. The first one was "Fundamentals of Fall Protection." Courses addressing fall protection for roofing and construction, and walking-working surfaces are on the way.

The Ladder Safety training course is available online: https://osha.oregon.gov/edu/courses/Pages/portable-ladder-safety-online-course.aspx

Take the Fundamentals course: https://osha.oregon.gov/edu/courses/Pages/fall-protection-online-course.aspx

Oregon OSHA encourages the use of online training. Learn more: https://osha.oregon.gov/edu/courses/Pages/default.aspx

Oregon OSHA's technical staff members can answer questions to help employers understand how to apply rules to their workplace:

Phone: 503-378-3272

Toll-free in Oregon: 800-922-2689

Email: tech.web@oregon.gov

Online contact form: https://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/Contact-Technical.aspx

Employers may also contact Oregon OSHA's no-cost consultation services for help with safety and health programs:

Phone: 503-378-3272

Toll-free in Oregon: 800-922-2689

Field office locations and phone numbers: https://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/maps.aspx

Email: consult.web@oregon.gov

