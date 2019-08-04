News

Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Bend

Exhibit honors fallen Oregon service members

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 09:13 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 01:57 AM PDT

Wall commemorates war veterans

BEND, Ore. - For the first weekend of August, the Deschutes Pioneer Association and the Deschutes County Historical Society is hosting the Oregon Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial for display to the public. The event is a poignant reminder of the effects of war, especially for veterans and their loved ones.

The Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall was created by the Umpqua Valley Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America. The wall is a smaller-scale version of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Bill Olsen, who helped bring the wall to Bend as a part of the Deschutes Pioneer Association, is also a Vietnam War veteran himself. He said the wall represents not only veterans who were killed in Vietnam, but all who lost their lives to war.

"War is not a fun thing, and I think people need to be aware of that," Olsen said Saturday. "I think it's important we bring this out and let the community see this as a remembrance that people do die real deaths because of war and crazy politics."

The wall consists of six panels altogether. The center panels list those Oregonians killed in the Vietnam War and on the U.S.S. Pueblo in 1968. The side panels list the names of those who died in Panama, the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.

The exhibit will be on display again at the Bend museum on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams