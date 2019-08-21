News

Oregon may soon have mule deer license plates

Oregon Wildlife Foundation selling vouchers

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - From salmon to Crater Lake to Smokey Bear, an array of Oregon specialty license plates have helped drivers show their support and raised funds for a variety of causes. Next up could be a license plate featuring a mule deer, Mount Hood and a message: "Watch for Wildlife."

The Oregon DMV has approved a plate design proposed by the Oregon Wildlife Foundation that features a mule deer, "an icon of the American West," as well as Iconic Mount Hood, according to a page where one can buy a voucher.

"A species already in decline, mule deer are further threatened by collisions with cars and trucks on busy Highway 97 as they migrate to and from their winter range in Central Oregon," the page states..

"Proceeds from the sale of this license plate are dedicated to projects that provide safe passage to wildlife of all kinds throughout Oregon," the foundation said.

The specialty plate voucher costs a $40 surcharge when ordered, and at each renewal, along with regular title, registration and plate fees.

The foundation said it has to sell 3,000 vouchers before DMV will put the specialty plate into production. 

You can buy a voucher and find more information here: https://www.myowf.org/watchforwildlife.

