News

Oregon Lottery prepares return to pro sports betting

Oregon Lottery Scoreboard to launch for NFL season

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:04 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:04 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Lottery released the name and logo Thursday of Oregon Lottery Scoreboard – an online sports book allowing players aged 21 and over to wager on nearly every professional sport. 

This is the Oregon Lottery's first entry into online sales and gameplay, with plans to add in-venue sports betting at select Oregon Lottery retail locations in the coming months.

Upon online registration and verification, players may fund their accounts and set wagers on a variety of professional sports including NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, MLB and even NASCAR.

Betting options cover a wide variety as well, including single-game wagers, parlay, live, in-game betting and more. Geolocation services will ensure Oregon Lottery Scoreboard play occurs within state boundaries, and not on tribal lands.

Testing is underway on the Oregon Lottery Scoreboard mobile app and desktop computer interface to ensure the game and player accounts are fully functional and secure prior to release. The Lottery is targeting a launch in time for the NFL regular season.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25