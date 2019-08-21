Oregon lists 25 costliest, most-prescribed drugs

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation said Wednesday it has released the lists of Oregon's 25 most expensive and most-prescribed drugs, as well as the prescription drugs that cause the greatest increase to health insurance plan spending.

Brand-name drugs such as Humira and Enbrel, prescriptions commonly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, topped the lists of most expensive and greatest increase to plan spending. Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen, a pain reliever, was the most prescribed, along with several generic drugs treating conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol.

"These lists highlight the goal of the drug price transparency program," said Andrew Stolfi, insurance commissioner. "They provide a first step to transparency for Oregonians, and help all of us better understand which prescription drugs affect health care costs."

Each of Oregon's nine insurance companies submitted the drug lists to the division, which reviewed and aggregated them to provide consumers a look at the common prescription drugs that have the biggest effect on health insurance costs.

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (House Bill 4005), from the 2018 Legislative Session, established Oregon's drug price transparency program. The new law requires prescription drug manufacturers and health insurance companies to report specific drug price information to the division.

Another key component to the program is consumer reporting of price increases. All Oregonians are encouraged to report an increase in the cost of their prescription drugs one of three ways:

Email Rx.prices@oregon.gov

Call 833-210-4560 (toll-free)

Visit dfr.oregon.gov/drugtransparency

The division is excited to bring one of the nation's first prescription drug price transparency programs to Oregon. Top 25 lists and drug price information from manufacturers is now available by visiting dfr.oregon.gov/drugtransparency and clicking the Data box.

Later this year, the division will also hold a public hearing and begin providing annual reports to the legislature based on all the information received from manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.

