Oregon liquor stores to start carrying liter bottles

Pilot project to slowly introduce new size

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon is unique for many wonderful reasons – like awesome natural beauty and a great, temperate climate, for starters. But did you know Oregon is also unique in that it is one of only two control states where you cannot buy all brands of liquor in liter-sized bottles at retail? Well, all that is about to change, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced Wednesday.

This month, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission begins a pilot project to make liter-sized bottles of selected liquor brands available in OLCC's 280 liquor stores across the state. The pilot will slowly introduce the new size as it becomes available from distributors and shelf space permits. All product categories, from tequila to whiskey, are part of this yearlong pilot.

"We haven't offered liter sizes across the board for over 86 years," said Steve Marks, OLCC director. "Making this liter size available helps the food and beverage industry remain competitive with price-per-ounce savings. It also brings us into the future, as consumers are seeking variety in available sizes."

It's anticipated that a total of 33 products will be made available in the liter size through the pilot project. Currently, the largest-sized liquor bottle available through OLCC stores is 1.75L (a half-gallon). It is anticipated that the liter-sized container will be priced competitively between the 1.75L and the smaller 750mL.

"Providing more flexibility for the industry is always a plus," said Jason Brandt, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association president & CEO. "As an association representing the industry in Oregon, we applaud their work in reviewing current practices and making adjustments where it can benefit the industry."

Space for the larger-sized bottles is partially made available through a new process of product optimization that OLCC is beginning in July.

Through product optimization, the agency will review the products it carries for possible delist or discontinuation based upon net profit contributed to the state, sales trends and market needs. The review will happen every nine months, while the product optimization process as a whole will be revisited annually by the commission.

