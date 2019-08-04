News

Oregon lawmakers speak in wake of 2 mass shootings

'This can't keep happening,' Walden says

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 12:19 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:19 PM PDT

WASHINGTON - Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., released the following statement Sunday on the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio:

"Once again, hate and violence have stricken innocent people going about their everyday lives. The murderer in El Paso should receive quick and certain justice, including any added penalties as a result of his hateful atrocity.

"We must all stand in solidarity against acts of white supremacy, racism and discrimination and the evil nature of its manifestation in violence. Mylene and I send our prayers and condolences to the people of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. This can't keep happening, and we must work to put an end to these horrid, senseless crimes," Walden said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., in a tweet Sunday, said the two shootings left "nearly 30 people dead on American soil because shooters were able to use weapons of war."

In a subsequent tweet, Merkley called on President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "stop cowering to the NRA. It is past time for a full debate on the Senate floor on every idea that can help reduce these massacres."

In a tweet on Saturday, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., struck a similar tone: 

"How many more communities must be devastated by gun violence before Mitch McConnell lets the Senate even consider common-sense gun safety legislation?" he asked.

"Responding with rote offerings of condolences until the next mass shooting is no way to work toward solutions," Wyden wrote.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


