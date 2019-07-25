Oregon lawmakers fail to approve state hemp commission

MGN graphic

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposal for an Oregon Hemp Commission has died in a legislative committee.

The East Oregonian reported Friday that the proposal for a commission to raise research funds for Oregon's hemp industry failed to pass the Joint Ways and Means Committee in June.

The committee approves budget measures in each legislative session; a similar proposal was rejected by the committee two years ago.

An Oregon State University researcher says an industry-wide organization would help increase understanding of the difficulties faced by hemp growers.

Annual hemp production in Oregon has increased from less than a square mile to more than 78 square miles in the past five years.

Officials say Oregon already has 23 commodity commissions that collect assessment fees from farmers, ranchers and fishermen.