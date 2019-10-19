News

Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace helps you shop for coverage

'Window shop' site offered before open enrollment

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:20 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:20 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, on Friday launched a window shopping website for people who need insurance or to re-enroll in insurance. The site shows what plans are available in your area and estimates how much you are likely to pay for that plan, including whether you qualify for a subsidy.

The site is available at www.OregonHealthCare.gov/windowshop.

When you use Oregon's window shop before enrolling, you will be ready to log in and enroll or re-enroll at HealthCare.gov when open enrollment starts. Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 and is the only time of year most people can buy health insurance. In 2019, Oregonians who got subsidies paid an average of $140 per month for their coverage.

Visiting www.OregonHealthCare.gov/windowshop can help you answer these questions:

• How can I save money on health insurance?
• What would my health plan cover?
• Once I know what I can afford, what's next?

"People who do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan and do not get health insurance at work may qualify for a subsidy through the Marketplace," said Chiqui Flowers, Marketplace administrator. "This tool helps get specific about costs and benefits for those Oregonians."

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov and a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.

