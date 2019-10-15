News

Two petitions to recall Gov. Kate Brown fall short

'Not by a lot,' party chairman says

By:
  • Andrew Selsky, AP staff writer and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - (Update: Second petition submitted, also lacks enough signatures; Oregon GOP statement)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A pair of recall efforts by Republicans to oust Oregon's Democratic governor failed on Monday, with officials saying one lacked the necessary number of signatures and the other failing to submit any signatures to election officials.

"Since the deadline for submission of signatures for both recall petitions was 5 p.m. today, no further action will be taken on these petitions," Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said in a statement.

Gov. Kate Brown beat her Republican challenger Knute Buehler by about 120,000 votes in 2018.

Her opponents launched the recall efforts, objecting to a greenhouse gas emissions cap-and-trade bill that she backed but failed to emerge from the Legislature, and an education tax package that did pass, among other issues.

Clarno said that three hours before the deadline to deliver signatures on his "Flush Down Kate Brown" recall petition, chief sponsor Michael Cross delivered nine boxes of petitions to elections officials, along with a form attesting to a "completed petition submission estimating 290,000 signatures."

The boxes were transferred under lock to the Secure Election Division facility where staff counted 23,926 sheets, Clarno said. Since each sheet cannot contain more than 10 signatures, the submission fell short of the 280,050 signatures necessary to trigger a recall vote, Clarno said.

No submission was received from the Oregon Republican Party, she said.

Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier said on KXL radio's Lars Larson Show that the effort came up short and there are plans to try again, the Statesman Journal newspaper of Salem reported.

Thomas Wheatley, a Brown political adviser, said recalls should be used only when an elected official has committed a crime, not when someone disagrees with the policies of the governor or another elected official.

"The public has sent a clear message: Oregonians don't want to waste their tax dollars on reckless recalls against Democratic lawmakers who are moving our state forward," Wheatley said on Twitter.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

---

Statement from the Oregon Republican Party:

Today, the Oregon Republican Party announced that it has fallen only 8% short of the 280,000 signatures needed by the 90th day of signature gathering, October 14th, to put the Governor on the ballot to be recalled by a vote of the people.

“We gathered approximately 258,000 signatures as of today, which is insufficient to recall Kate Brown at this time,” said Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier, the Chief Petitioner.  “However, it is a record number of signatures for any petition in Oregon’s history and, with nearly 35% of the signatures coming from non-Republicans, it is more powerful evidence that a huge number of Oregonians want a change in Salem, starting with the Governor.”

“For an all-volunteer, grassroots signature-gathering effort that didn’t have large or out-state-donors funding it, ours was an extraordinary and unprecedented effort,” said Currier.  “We gathered twice the number of signatures needed for a ballot initiative in less than one fourth the time, all with volunteers.  These volunteers and the hundreds of thousands of petition signers deserve great credit for this historic achievement.”

“Of course, Kate Brown also deserves tremendous credit for fueling our petition effort with her unrepentant abuses of power and destructive policies.  Her dismissive and arrogant reactions to the plight she has sought to inflict on everyday citizens of our state have clearly left a very large and, we believe, growing number Oregonians with serious buyer’s remorse about her leadership and left hundreds of thousands of voters more determined than ever to hold her accountable.  Depending on what Kate Brown says and does from here forward, this may turn out to be only phase one of the eventual recall of the Governor.”

“There were nearly 100,000 signatures that couldn’t be used that a future recall effort could potentially make use of,” added Currier.  “Often you have to fight an uphill battle twice to win it once.”

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds