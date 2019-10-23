News

Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Defending against e-skimming

Businesses, agencies can take steps to avoid it

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 08:11 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:11 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - This week, the Oregon FBI's Tech Tuesday segment focuses on building a digital defense against skimmers.  

October is Cybersecurity Month in the U.S., and in recognition of that, we are spending some time talking about how you can protect yourself online. This week: e-skimming.  

This warning is specifically targeted to small and medium-sized businesses and government agencies that take credit card payments online. E-skimming occurs when cyber criminals inject malicious code onto a website. The bad actor may have gained access via a phishing attack targeting your employees – or through a vulnerable third-party vendor attached to your company's server. 

Regardless, once he is in, he can load the malicious code and capture the credit card data in real time as the user enters it. He either then sells the data on the darknet or uses it to make fraudulent purchases himself.  

Here's what businesses and agencies can do to protect themselves: 

  • Update and patch all systems with the latest security software. Anti-virus and anti-malware need to be up-to-date and firewalls strong. 

  • Change default login credentials on all systems. 

  • Educate employees about safe cyber practices. Most importantly, do not click on links or unexpected attachments in messages.  

  • Segregate and segment network systems to limit how easily cyber criminals can move from one to another. 

If you have been a victim of this online scam or any other fraud, report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov or call your local FBI office. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US