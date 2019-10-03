Oregon DMV says its on track for Real ID licenses by July

Oregon driver licenses and identification cards will continue to be accepted at airport security for domestic flights until Oct. 1, 2020, if Oregon stays on schedule to offer a Real ID option on driver licenses and ID cards by July of next year, the Oregon DMV said Thursday.

Oregonians who fly domestically starting in October 2020 will need to present a passport, passport card or other federally acceptable identification at airports.

The Department of Homeland Security has given Oregon the final extension it needs before the state starts offering a Real ID option in July 2020. Like many states, Oregon has received annual extensions as it works toward compliance with the federal Real ID Act.

Although Real ID will be an option in Oregon, it's important to prepare now for new ID requirements for domestic air travel that will take effect in October 2020.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration will require federally acceptable identification – such as a passport or passport card, military ID, or a Real ID-compliant state driver license or ID card – at airport security checkpoints.

You can check current federal ID requirements for air travel at TSA.gov.

Oregon can't offer a Real ID version of their driver license until July 2020, so it's a good idea to use your passport or passport card or to get one now, so you're prepared for air travel in the future.

DMV also said it will not be able to meet the demand of nearly 1 million Oregonians who will want a federally acceptable form of ID prior to the new TSA requirements taking effect on Oct. 1, 2020. A passport book or card is the only viable option you can obtain in advance. There are more than 75 passport acceptance sites in Oregon, and passports are valid for 10 years.

Oregonians will not be required to change their standard driver license or ID card. Your current card will continue to be valid until it expires, and you can use it for everything you use it for today – including air travel, until October 2020.

When your license or ID card expires, you will have the option of renewing your standard license or ID card or getting a Real ID version. DMV has an online interactive tool to help you decide whether you will want a Real ID version at www.Oregon.gov/RealID.

The Oregon Legislature in 2017 authorized DMV to comply with the Real ID Act as part of its computer and business system replacement. DMV will begin offering a Real ID option as of July 6, 2020, when it completes the driver licensing portion of its 10-year Service Transformation Program.

In order to qualify for the Real ID option, federal law requires DMV to meet dozens of issuance protocols. An example is to scan and store customers' documents that prove identity and lawful presence in the U.S. Oregon DMV currently does not keep copies of customer documents used to apply.

So far, DMV has updated Oregon's driver license and ID cards with both stronger security features and a space for the star that will designate a Real ID card. DMV also has deployed the vehicle title and registration portion of its new computer system earlier this year.

DMV said it is on course to start offering the Real ID option on July 6, 2020.

Any time you need to visit DMV, please first check www.OregonDMV.com to find business hours, locations and wait times for most offices, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit. You also can do some DMV business from home at OregonDMV.com.