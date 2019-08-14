Oregon DMV again able to provide knowledge tests

Oregon DMV Knowledge Test

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon DMV said Tuesday afternoon it is again able to provide knowledge testing at its 60 field offices across the state for applicants for driving privileges.

The knowledge testing system had been down since Monday morning. Oregon Department of Transportation technicians and the system’s vendor restored the system just before lunch Tuesday.

"DMV has begun offering tests and monitored the system, and so far it is working normally," the agency said in a news release..

"We apologize for the inconvenience," they added. "Please check www.OregonDMV.com before you go to a field office – it might save you a trip."