News

Oregon Coast Aquarium adds three live cameras

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:27 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:27 AM PDT

NEWPORT, Ore. - The Oregon Coast Aquarium announced Monday the installation of three new live cameras: The Shark Cam, the Seabird Cam, and the Otter Cam.

Each of the cameras have their own unique features so that viewers can control the direction and zoom of the camera, listen to the birds in the aviary, see past footage or take snapshots. All three can be found on this page: https://aquarium.org/live-cameras/.

Installed just in time for chick season, the Aquarium bird staff encourage viewers to check out the “beach” view on the Seabird Cam for a close-up look at a fertile common murre egg. The egg is expected to hatch at any moment, and once it does, viewers will be able to watch the chick as it grows and is cared for by its parents.

Shark Week begins on Sunday, July 28. Shark enthusiasts can celebrate by tuning into to the Shark Cam at 11:15 AM daily for schooling fish feeds and 2:00 PM Tu/Th/Sun for shark feeds. Viewers will also be able to regularly view volunteers and staff diving throughout the exhibit for cleaning, feeding and leading the Guest Dive Program.

Viewers can watch the Otter Cam for daily Sea Otter feeds at 10:30 AM, 1:00 PM and 3:30 PM. See Nuka, Schuster and Oswald’s husbandry tasks like dental and body checks as well as their usual playful antics.

If you are interested in a free continuous Aquarium livestream for your hotel lobby, restaurant or website, please contact marketing@aquarium.org.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S.

Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook.com/OregonCoastAquarium, or Twitter.com/OrCoastAquarium for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


