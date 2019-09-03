OPRD, ODOT plan Sisters, Tumalo land swap

Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept. plans to exchange property at Hwy. 126-20 junction in Sisters with ODOT for property bordering Tumalo State Park, Deschutes River (Maps: OPRD)

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon's Parks and Recreation Department and Department of Transportation plan a land swap involving property at the Highways 20-126 junction in Sisters and beside Tumalo State Park, an exchange also involving as a recreation site in Wheeler County.

The proposal is up for approval by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at their fourth meeting of the year, Sept. 17-18 in Brookings.

Under the agreement, ODOT would transfer ownership of two properties to OPRD: land near Tumalo State Park, and Service Creek Recreation Site in Wheeler County. In exchange, OPRD would transfer ownership of 27 acres near Sisters to ODOT.

"The exchange would ensure the three properties are better utilized: new outdoor recreation opportunities could be developed in the Tumalo and Service Creek areas, while ODOT could develop the Sisters land for future highway projects," the parks department said.

A few years ago, ODOT and the parks department discussed swapping park land in Sisters for ODOT land abutting and across from Tumalo State Park.

ODOT later identified a second property to offer in the exchange, a roughly 7-acre parcel known as the Service Creek Recreation Site, according to an issue summary by Alice Beals, right of way agent for OPRD.

The 27-acre state parks-owned parcel is on the east side of Sisters, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 126, "and is heavily impacted by highway right of way," Beals wrote. She said the city's Transportation System Plan includes a footprint for a future roundabout project in that area.

State parks staff in turn identified ODOT-owned land on the east side of the Deschutes River and east side of Highway 20 at Tumalo State Park, which it would allow the agency to expand trails in the area.

The Service Creek property is under BLM management. The John Day River boat launch site is developed with a restroom and parking area.