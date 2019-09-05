Opioid overdoses: Deschutes SO focus is saving lives, not arrests

No rise in heroin-related arrests in Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. - The number of arrests related to heroin and substance abuse in Crook County have increased dramatically in the past year, but that hasn't been the case in Deschutes County, according to law enforcement.

The Crook County Opioid Assessment Report states there does not appear to be a major increase in opioid-related deaths in the county. However, heroin and drug use increased drastically within their community. According to the report, the arrest rate for heroin use increased dramatically -- 119 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The opioid issue is considered an epidemic nationwide, and Deschutes County Health Services and St. Charles Health System issued a public health alert Friday evening of a possible increased risk of accidental heroin overdoses, based on a cluster of four serious drug overdoses over the past 36 hours. Two more such cases occurred over the weekend, officials said.

Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey told NewsChannel 21 that Narcan has only been used twice in the field. But he said that does not accurately depict whether there's been an increase or decrease in heroin possession and use.

Bailey said law enforcement officers are trained to respond to overdose situations by using the drug Narcan, which delivers lifesaving naloxone.

"There are laws in place that prohibit arrests being made at an overdose scene, so people aren't afraid to call 911," Bailey said. "We want people to call 911. We want to be able to get there in a timely manner, particularly in an overdose situation, and get them medication, so they can start breathing again."

An average of five Oregonians die every week from opioid overdoses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

"Preservation of life is the most important thing and particularly during an overdose," Bailey said. "The investigation of the drug or possession is a secondary matter."

Crook County has the highest opioid-related death rate in the state, but that estimate was calculated using a smaller population size.

A Deschutes County Health Department study conducted from 2011 to 2015 shows the opioid-related poisoning mortality rates were lower in Deschutes County than in Oregon as a whole.

The health department told NewsChannel 21 there are many resources for people who struggle with substance abuse and drug addiction.

For a list of providers, visit the Stay Safe Oregon website. Another local resource is the Bend Treatment Center.

People who utilize the Syringe Exchange Program can receive free naloxone. For information about the needle drop locations and hours, visit the Deschutes County Health Department website.