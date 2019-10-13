Ontario man killed in accident at onion farm
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the man who died in an accident at an Eastern Oregon onion farm is 42-year-old Theodore Frahm of Ontario.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says Frahm died Tuesday night when he was pulled into a piece of equipment used to harvest onions.
The Argus Observer newspaper in Ontario says several agencies from the region responded to the accident to help extricate the victim when the accident was reported just after 10:30 p.m.
Wolfe says the death was accidental and no charges are pending. He says the farm workers were just trying to get the crop to harvest before bad weather hit.
This was the county's second farming fatality within the past month.
