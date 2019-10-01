Online check-in offered for Skyliners Ski Swap

The annual tradition of the Skyliners Ski Swap took place at The Pavilion in Bend on Saturday, providing bargains of all kinds to winter sports enthusiasts and funding for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation's youth athlete programs.

BEND, Ore. - The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that the annual Skyliners Ski Swap will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way in Bend.

This will be the fourth year that the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is not charging admission at the door. However, MBSEF will be accepting monetary donations for their athlete scholarship program at the Ski Swap. MBSEF encourages everyone in the community to attend this iconic event.

This is the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with new, below wholesale pricing on skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc. Also, the public is invited to sell their used items as well.

If you have items that you would like to try and sell, you can now fill out your forms online. Go to www.mbsefskiswap.com to fill out your online forms. You will still have to tag your items at the check-in on Friday, Oct. 11th between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. But having your pre-filled out forms will help speed up and streamline the process. Online check-in is only available until the 7th of October.

Gear drop-off is only one day this year. So if you have items that you would like to sell, come to the Pavilion on Friday, October 11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Then, come back on Sunday, October 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. to see if your items sold. If they did, you will be sent a check within 14 days. If your items did not sell, and you did not pick them up on Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., they will be donated to local thrift stores.

MBSEF will take a 25% commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit the junior programs that the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation runs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

The Skyliners Ski Swap is presented by Latitude 44 Sports and supported by Mt. Bachelor, Passport Bend, 92.9, Bend Metro Parks and Recreation District and MBSEF.