One killed in Redmond motorcycle-van crash

One person was killed in late Friday afternoon crash at SE Veterans Way and First Street in Redmond, police say (Photo: Ben Steen/KTVZ)

REDMOND, Ore. - One person was killed when a motorcycle and minivan collided late Friday afternoon at a southeast Redmond intersection, police confirmed.

Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers said police responded to a crash at Veterans Way and First Street that became a fatality.

Chambers said further details were unlikely to be released until at least Saturday, after family members are notified.

We’ll have further details as released by police.