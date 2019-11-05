Old McKenzie Pass Highway to close for winter

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. North and Middle Sister appear on the horizon at the summit of McKenzie Pass on state Hwy. 242 west of Sisters, a scenic, winding route open seasonally to motorists in the summer and fall

SISTERS, Ore. - In a two-phase process, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday it is closing Oregon Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, west of Sisters for the winter.

Thursday morning, crews from ODOT will close the west side of the highway from the lower gate at state Highway 126 to the upper gate west of Dee Wright Observatory. The west side of the highway has already seen winter conditions and is difficult to safely maintain, officials said. Workers will travel that length of the highway to escort any visitors from the area.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 12, crews will close the eastern access at the gate west of Sisters and also travel the highway to escort any visitors from the highway.

This is the annual closure of the highway to motorized vehicles. The annual road opening to motorized vehicles is the third Monday in June.

Non-motorized users, including hikers and bicyclists, access the area at their own risk when it is closed to motorized vehicles, ODOT said. The road is not maintained for travel, but users should always expect crews and equipment that may be working in the closed area.