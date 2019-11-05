News

Old McKenzie Pass Highway to close for winter

West end this week, east end next week

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 01:19 PM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:19 PM PST

SISTERS, Ore. - In a two-phase process, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday it is closing Oregon Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, west of Sisters for the winter.

Thursday morning, crews from ODOT will close the west side of the highway from the lower gate at state Highway 126 to the upper gate west of Dee Wright Observatory. The west side of the highway has already seen winter conditions and is difficult to safely maintain, officials said. Workers will travel that length of the highway to escort any visitors from the area.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 12, crews will close the eastern access at the gate west of Sisters and also travel the highway to escort any visitors from the highway.

This is the annual closure of the highway to motorized vehicles. The annual road opening to motorized vehicles is the third Monday in June.

Non-motorized users, including hikers and bicyclists, access the area at their own risk when it is closed to motorized vehicles, ODOT said. The road is not maintained for travel, but users should always expect crews and equipment that may be working in the closed area. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving