OLCC: 5 of 18 Sisters licensees sold alcohol to minor

SALEM, Ore. - More than one in four Sisters-area liquor licensees sold alcohol to a minor decoy during an Oregon Liquor Control Commission "sting" operation conducted late last month, the agency said Monday.

A total of 18 premises were visited on Aug. 29, and five of them sold to the minor decoy, for a 72 percent compliance rate, the agency said.

Those who sold to the minor included Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, Space Age, BimBap Asian Kitchen, EuroEsports and Cascade Laser Tag.

The 13 that did not sell to the minor included Bi-Mart, Sisters 76, Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies, Takoda's, Ray's Food Place, The Gallery Restaurant and Bar, Sisters Mainline Station, Martolli's of Sisters Authentic Hand Tossed Pizza, Cascade Trailstop Market, Melvin's by Newport Avenue Market, Three Creeks Brewing, Shuler's Pizzeria and Hardtails Bar and Grill.