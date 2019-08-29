OHA backs surgeon general on marijuana risks to youth

SALEM, Ore. - The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on Thursday regarding marijuana use and the developing brain, to emphasize the importance of protecting our most precious resource: our nation's youth. The Public Health Division of the Oregon Health Authority said it "is pleased to support the surgeon general and continue its initiatives to protect the public's health regarding cannabis use."

"There is no known safe level of cannabis use during pregnancy or adolescence," the OHA said. "The safest choice for pregnant women and adolescents is to not use cannabis."

The Public Health Division said it "continues to protect the public's health by understanding and minimizing the negative public health effects of cannabis use; educating the public about adverse health issues related to cannabis use; protecting children and vulnerable populations from cannabis exposure; preventing youth cannabis use; and monitoring cannabis use, attitudes and health effects in Oregon."

Resources for Parents:

Learn more about how you can talk to the kids in your life about cannabis use.

Resources for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women:

Learn more about how to protect your baby from potential harms of cannabis use while pregnant.

Resources for Teens:

Learn more about health effects and consequences of cannabis use in teens.

Listen to OHA Deputy State Health Officer Tom Jeanne's statement