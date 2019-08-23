News

OHA, health departments issue vaping-related alert

Respiratory illnesses in 16 states, not Oregon

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:34 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams reports on the dangers related to vaping.

SALEM, Ore. - (Update: Adding video)

The Oregon Health Authority and local public health departments said Thursday they are urging clinicians to be on alert for signs of severe respiratory illness among individuals who report vaping or e-cigarette use.

OHA said it is aware of a cluster of respiratory illness, primarily among teenagers and young adults, in 16 states. They have been hospitalized after experiencing worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough, and chest pain. No deaths have been reported.

CDC and the affected states have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping. OHA said it knows of no cases in Oregon.

"These serious new illnesses are another reason to encourage people to avoid vaping or to quit if they’re ready," said Tom Jeanne, deputy health officer at OHA’s Public Health Division.

Before the new illness reports, OHA said it was already concerned about the health risks of vaping products. A recent report by the agency details the health risks for the products, including nicotine addiction, exposure to toxic chemicals known to cause cancer, and increases in blood pressure.

Individuals who have recently vaped and are having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately, OHA said.

If you or someone that you know is ready to quit smoking or vaping, free help is available from the following resources:

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


