Officials ID Columbia River drowning victim
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who drowned in the Columbia River near Kelley Point Park.
Deputies say 22-year-old Carlos Lara-Escudero of Portland died Friday night.
KGW reports members of the River Patrol just after 10 p.m. received a report of a swimmer who went under in the river. They recovered Lara-Escudero's body about an hour later.
An investigation into Lara-Escudero's death continues.
Kelley Point Park is in North Portland at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers and the Columbia Slough.
