Officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro hotel room

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 02:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:03 PM PDT

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside a Hillsboro hotel room.

Hillsboro police say officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate "suspicious circumstances" Saturday night. Police say an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities tell KOIN-TV at least four rooms were impacted and some guests were evacuated during the altercation.

