Officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro hotel room
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside a Hillsboro hotel room.
Hillsboro police say officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate "suspicious circumstances" Saturday night. Police say an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Authorities tell KOIN-TV at least four rooms were impacted and some guests were evacuated during the altercation.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
Health Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Economy Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
News Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr
National & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
News sshepard / iStock
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
News White House photo by Paul Morse