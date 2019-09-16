ODOT to use 'robo-flaggers' on Hwy. 26 project

BEND, Ore. - Motorists on U.S. Highway 26 between Madras and Mt. Hood are being advised to pay close attention to driving conditions as the Oregon Department of Transportation deploys robotic flaggers and rumble strips on an upcoming maintenance project northwest of Madras.

Traffic control for the project will be set up starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday between mileposts 75 and 81. It will continue for about three weeks.

The control pattern will include the new devices as an enhanced personnel safety protocol, ODOT said. The rumble strips will be placed ahead of the automated flaggers to alert drivers to the upcoming work site.

Many motorists are encountering the automated flaggers for the first time and should be aware that the lowered arm across the travel lane is the signal to come to a complete stop until the arm is raised.

The automated flaggers are operated by ODOT workers who are close by, but out of the traffic pattern, to keep them safe during such operations.