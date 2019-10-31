ODOT set to reopen Oregon Hwy. 207 near Mitchell
MITCHELL, Ore. - A section of Oregon Highway 207 northbound and southbound near Mitchell that has been closed for about two weeks for slide repairs is due to reopen on Friday at the end of the work day, ODOT said Thursday.
The closure was necessary for emergency work to repair damage from a slide that occurred on April 24, about a half-mile north of Mitchell.
ODOT made the decision to perform the work now to reduce the hazard of future slide activity that could lead to a much longer closure.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Getty Images
News Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Wikimedia Commons
News CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Ferre' Dollar/CNN
News Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
News Tilla via Wikimedia Commons
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Keystone/Getty Images
News IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons
News David McNew/Getty Images
Travel FreeImages.com/stef ~
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Travel Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Health iStock/Yarinca