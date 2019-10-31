ODOT set to reopen Oregon Hwy. 207 near Mitchell

MITCHELL, Ore. - A section of Oregon Highway 207 northbound and southbound near Mitchell that has been closed for about two weeks for slide repairs is due to reopen on Friday at the end of the work day, ODOT said Thursday.

The closure was necessary for emergency work to repair damage from a slide that occurred on April 24, about a half-mile north of Mitchell.

ODOT made the decision to perform the work now to reduce the hazard of future slide activity that could lead to a much longer closure.