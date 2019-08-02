ODOT reports computer, phone network issues

SALEM, Ore. - State computer and phone network issues are affecting DMV, including DMV2U online services, Motor Carrier Transportation Division phones and online services, as well as other state offices Friday, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.

"We have no estimate on when the problems will be fixed," the agency said. "If you are trying to contact us Friday, please be aware there may be delays and try again later."

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," ODOT's statement concluded.