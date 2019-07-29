News

ODOT Region 4 road construction update: Week of July 29

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 03:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:58 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation's Region 4 road construction update for the week of July 29:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades. 

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Marion County

OR 22 Tumble Creek Bridge (North Santiam; MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete. 

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety (Various County Roads) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work on Deschutes Market Road, Alfalfa Market Road, Neff Road, Hamby Road, NW Lower Bridge Way, Fryrear Road, &S.Century Drive. At times, the road may be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes. 

Wheeler County

US 26: Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - MP 103.09) - No work is anticipated. 

Sherman County

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (Sherman Highway; MP 56.72 - MP 74.9) - The contractor will be performing shoulder work nightly Tuesday through Friday morning between the hours of 7pm and 7am. One lane of traffic will be closed using flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.                             

Klamath County

OR 140: Green Springs Intch - K Falls/Malin Hwy Section (South Klamath Falls Highway; MP 0 - MP 5.97) - Sign work at intersection of highway 140 and highway 66, expect minor delays. 

Lake Ewauna Trail: Klamath Ave Spring Street (City of Klamath Falls) - No work or delay expected on this project this week. 

US 97: Spring Creek Hill - Modoc Point Section (The Dalles - California Highway; MP 240.55 - MP 257.77) - No work expected on this project this week. 

US 97: Algoma Road - Miller Island Road Project (The Dalles - California Highway; MP 265.65 - MP 280.51) - Shoulder and clean up work, expect minor delays. 

FFO-US 97: Passing Lanes Project (The Dalles  - California Highway; MP 180.06 - MP 212.13) - Surveying and excavation work, expected minor delays. 

OR 140: OR 39 Jct. - Olene Highway (Klamath Falls - Lakeview Highway; MP 5.6 - MP 9.3) - No work or delay expected on this project this week. 

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - No work is anticipated. 

