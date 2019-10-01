ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 30

BEND, Ore. - Here is ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of Sept. 30:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Jefferson County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek and Trout Creek Bridges (Sherman Highway MP 0.27 - 6.98) - Single lane closures controlled by flaggers are scheduled for Tuesday at MP 0.4 for application of permanent striping. All other work planned for the week from Biggs Jct. to MP 7 on US 97 is occurring from outside the travel lanes with no anticipated lane closures or expected delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek and Trout Creek Bridges (The Dalles-California Highway MP 74.9 - 75.18) - Single lane closures controlled by flaggers are scheduled for Tuesday at MP 75 for application of permanent striping. All other work planned for the week at MP 75 site is occurring from outside the travel lanes with no anticipated lane closures or expected delays.

Wasco County

I-84: Swanson Canyon - Arlington (Columbia River Highway MP 125.5 - MP 137.78) - I-84 eastbound and westbound travel lanes are in single lane configuration for both directions of traffic (crossover configuration) on the eastbound side of the freeway, separated by striped median and surface mounted tubular markers. This configuration is scheduled to remain in place continuously through mid-October while the contractor performs paving on the westbound side of the freeway. Posted speed is reduced to 45 mph. Expect minimal delays due to lower travel speeds.

US 26: MP 99 - Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - 103.09) - The contractor will be onsite performing seeding Tuesday October 1st through Thursday October 3rd, expect intermittent single lane closures. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - The contractor will be performing shoulder work on the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on I-84 during daylight hours on Monday. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.