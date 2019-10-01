News

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 30

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Here is ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of Sept. 30:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades. 

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Jefferson County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek and Trout Creek Bridges (Sherman Highway MP 0.27 - 6.98) - Single lane closures controlled by flaggers are scheduled for Tuesday at MP 0.4 for application of permanent striping. All other work planned for the week from Biggs Jct. to MP 7 on US 97 is occurring from outside the travel lanes with no anticipated lane closures or expected delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek and Trout Creek Bridges (The Dalles-California Highway MP 74.9 - 75.18) - Single lane closures controlled by flaggers are scheduled for Tuesday at MP 75 for application of permanent striping. All other work planned for the week at MP 75 site is occurring from outside the travel lanes with no anticipated lane closures or expected delays.

Wasco County

I-84: Swanson Canyon - Arlington (Columbia River Highway MP 125.5 - MP 137.78) - I-84 eastbound and westbound travel lanes are in single lane configuration for both directions of traffic (crossover configuration) on the eastbound side of the freeway, separated by striped median and surface mounted tubular markers. This configuration is scheduled to remain in place continuously through mid-October while the contractor performs paving on the westbound side of the freeway. Posted speed is reduced to 45 mph. Expect minimal delays due to lower travel speeds.

US 26: MP 99 - Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - 103.09) - The contractor will be onsite performing seeding Tuesday October 1st through Thursday October 3rd, expect intermittent single lane closures. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - The contractor will be performing shoulder work on the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on I-84 during daylight hours on Monday. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21