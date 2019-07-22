ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 22

BEND, Ore. - Here is ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of July 22:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Marion County

OR 22 Tumble Creek Bridge (North Santiam; MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete.

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety (Various County Roads) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work. No impacts to traffic are expected.

Wheeler County

US 26: Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - MP 103.09) - No work is anticipated.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges

US 97 at MP 0.4 - MP 3.1 & MP 3.2 - MP 7.0 - Stellar J Corporation is completing the second stage of bridge construction. Expect intermittent single lane closures both day and night for the next week to complete bridge deck work. Expect minimal delays at night.

US 97 at MP 74.9 - MP 75.18 - Stellar J Corporation has completed this work.

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (Sherman Highway; MP 56.72 - MP 74.9) - The contractor will be performing pavement marking and shoulder work nightly Sunday through Friday morning between the hours of 7pm and 7am. One lane of traffic will be closed using flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Culvert Removal (MP 57 - 75) - The contractor will use single lane closures to perform shoulder rock placement Monday - Friday, expect minimal delays.

Wasco County

I-84: Traffic Barrier Upgrade Project (Columbia River Highway; MP 64 - MP 151.5) - All work on this project has been completed until August 1st and at that time the contractor will return and install bridge screening at the required locations. All traffic control devices and equipment have been removed from the roadway.

I-84: Swanson Canyon - Arlington (Columbia River Highway; MP 125.5 - MP 137.78) - I-84 will have single lane closures eastbound and westbound between milepost 125.50 and milepost 138 to perform work Monday - Saturday.

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - The contractor will be installing electrical conduit and illumination foundations on the shoulders of the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on 1-84. The contractor will be closing one ramp at a time nightly from Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7pm to 7am. Traffic should expect ramp closures and lane shifts.