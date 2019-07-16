News

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 15

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of July 15:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades. 

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Marion County

OR 22 Tumble Creek Bridge (North Santiam; MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete. 

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety (Various County Roads) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work. No impacts to traffic are expected. 

Wheeler County

US 26: Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - MP 103.09) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work. No impacts to traffic are expected. 

Sherman County

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (Sherman Highway; MP 57 - MP 75) - The contractor will be performing asphalt paving, rumble strips, and striping operations nightly Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7pm and 7am. One lane of traffic will be closed using flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.                                                             

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - The contractor will be installing electrical conduit and illumination foundations on the shoulders of the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on I-84. The contractor will be closing one ramp at a time nightly from Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7 pm to 7 am. Traffic should expect ramp closures and lane shifts. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

News
Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7