ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 15

BEND, Ore. - Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of July 15:

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Marion County

OR 22 Tumble Creek Bridge (North Santiam; MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete.

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety (Various County Roads) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work. No impacts to traffic are expected.

Wheeler County

US 26: Kahneeta Junction (Warm Springs MP 91.12 - MP 103.09) - The contractor will be performing minor corrective work. No impacts to traffic are expected.

Sherman County

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (Sherman Highway; MP 57 - MP 75) - The contractor will be performing asphalt paving, rumble strips, and striping operations nightly Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7pm and 7am. One lane of traffic will be closed using flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Various

Region 4 ITS (Various) - The contractor will be installing electrical conduit and illumination foundations on the shoulders of the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on I-84. The contractor will be closing one ramp at a time nightly from Sunday night through Friday morning between the hours of 7 pm to 7 am. Traffic should expect ramp closures and lane shifts.