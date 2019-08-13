ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 12

BEND, Ore. - Here is ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of August 12:

Crook County

OR 126 @ Tom McCall Road Prineville Project (MP 15.39 - MP 16.01 ) - On Wednesday and Thursday night, the contractor will be removing and replacing curb at the roundabout between the hours of 7 pm - 7 am. The roundabout will be controlled by flaggers and traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety - No work is anticipated.

Jefferson County

US 26: MP99 - Kahneeta Junction (MP 91.12 - MP 103.09)- No work is anticipated.

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges - Stellar J Corporation is performing bridge replacement work. Traffic is reduced to a single lane through the work zone and is controlled by temporary signals, minor delays anticipated. Occasional flagger controlled one-way traffic may be required.

Klamath County

OR 140: Greensprings Interchange - Klamath Falls/Malin Highway Section (MP 0 - MP 5.97) - Sign work at intersection of highway 140 and highway 66, expect minor delays.

Lake Ewauna Trail: Klamath Ave Spring Street (City of Klamath Falls) - No work or delay expected on this project this week.

US 97: Spring Creek Hill to Modoc Point (MP 240.55 - MP 257.77) - Project is complete, no further work or delay expected on this project.

US 97: Algoma Road - Miller Island Road Project (MP 265.65 - 280.51) - Shoulder and clean up work, expect minor delays.

OR 140: OR 39 Junction - Olene (MP 5.6 - MP 9.3) - Project is complete, no further work or delay expected on this project.

FFO-US97: Passing Lanes Project (MP 180.06 - MP 212.13) - Earthwork, bridge work and survey work. Expect day and night work, during the day expect minor delays and for the night work expect 20 minute delays.

Linn County

OR 22: Tumble Creek Bridge (MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete.

Sherman County

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (MP 56.72 - MP 74.90) - The contractor will be performing bump grinding operations on Tuesday night between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am. One lane of traffic will be closed using flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Various

Region 4 ITS - The contractor will be installing camera equipment in Shaniko on US 97 at milepost 56.36 and also on US 20, 18 miles east of Hampton at milepost 82.92. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers may occur at these locations during daytime hours with delays less than 20 minutes. The contractor will also be installing equipment along US 97 in Bend between milepost 137.12 - 146.55 during the daytime with no impacts to traffic anticipated. On Thursday night, the contractor will be performing guardrail work at the southbound Revere On Ramp onto US 97 between the hours of 8 pm - 7 am. Traffic should expect the southbound slow lane to be closed prior to the Revere Off Ramp.