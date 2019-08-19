ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Aug. 19

Here's ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of August 19:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon, from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Wasco County

I-84: Traffic Barrier Upgrade Project (MP 64 - MP 151.5) - All work on this project has been completed until September 3rd. The contractor will return in September and install bridge screening at the required locations. All traffic control devices and equipment have been removed from the roadway.

I-84: Swanson Canyon - Arlington (MP 125.5 - 137.78) - I-84 will have single lane closures eastbound and westbound between MP 125.50 and MP 138 to perform work Monday - Saturday.

Deschutes County

All Roads Transportation Safety - The contractor will be performing shoulder work on Deschutes Market Road, Alfalfa Market Road, Neff Road, Hamby Road, NW Lower Bridge Way, Fryrear Road and South Century Drive. At times, the road may be restricted to one lane which will be controlled by flaggers. Traffic should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Jefferson County

US 26: MP99 - Kahneeta Junction (MP 91.12 - MP 103.09)- No work is anticipated.

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges (MP 74.9 - 75.18) - Expect a single lane closure Monday to allow for joint seal work. All other work is being performed from off the roadway.

Klamath County

OR 140: Greensprings Interchange - Klamath Falls/Malin Highway Section (MP 0 - MP 5.97) - Sign work at intersection of highway 140 and highway 66, expect minor delays.

Lake Ewauna Trail: Klamath Ave Spring Street (City of Klamath Falls) - No work or delay expected on this project this week.

US 97: Algoma Road - Miller Island Road Project (MP 265.65 - 280.51) - Shoulder and clean up work, expect minor delays.

FFO-US97: Passing Lanes Project (MP 180.06 - MP 212.13) - Earth-work, bridge-work and survey work. Bridge work during the day, Monday - Friday, expect minor delays. Earthwork and aggregate placement during the night, Sunday - Thursday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. expect 20 minute delays.

Linn County

OR 22: Tumble Creek Bridge (MP 47.57 - MP 47.77) - Project is complete.

Sherman County

US 97: Shaniko to Trout Creek (MP 56.72 - MP 74.90) - No work is anticipated.

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges (MP 0.4, MP 3.1 - MP 3.2 and MP 7.0) - Expect single lane closures at MP 0.4, Monday night. Expect minimal delays. All planned work for the remaining bridge sites is occurring from off of the roadway.

Various

Region 4 ITS - The contractor will be installing camera equipment in Shaniko on US 97 at MP 56.36 and also on US 20, 18 miles easy of Hampton at MP 82.92. The contractor will also be installing equipment along US 97 in Bend between MP 137.12 - MP 146.55 during the daytime with no impacts to traffic anticipated. Work will also be occurring on the shoulders of the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Brewery Grade Interchange at MP 85.00 on 1-84 during the daytime with no impacts to traffic anticipated.