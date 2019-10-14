ODOT leaders set to fund major C.O. projects

SUNRIVER, Ore. - The Oregon Transportation Commission gets briefings, takes a tour and decides on funding of several major Central Oregon projects during its monthly meeting, being held Thursday and Friday at the Sunriver Resort Lodge.

On Thursday, commissioners meet at 12:30 p.m. to hear briefings on the U.S. 97 Bend North Corridor strategy and the U.S. 97 Lava Butte to Sunriver project. Following the briefings, at approximately 1:15 p.m., commissioners and others will board a bus to tour projects on U.S. 97. Tour participants will return to the lodge at 3 p.m.

Transportation Commission members will begin their formal meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the Hearth Room. Commissioners will meet with members of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation for a panel discussion.

That evening, members of the Oregon Transportation Commission, ODOT officials and members of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation will meet at 5:15 p.m. for a no-host dinner in the Fremont Room. There is no agenda for the dinner, and no business items will be discussed.

The meeting will continue on Friday in the Hearth Room. Commissioners will consider amendments to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, including an additional $22 million to the U.S. 97 Cooley Road Mid-Term Improvements project, $3.6 million to the U.S. 97 South Century to United States Forest Service Boundary project, and adding the U.S. 20 at Ward/Hamby project with $500,000 in funding from Deschutes County.

Other items on the agenda include approving a public/private partnership to place fiber optic cable along state highway right of way, reaffirming the West Coast Electric Highway project in the Oregon Innovate Partnership Program, and approving a temporary rule to revoke acceptance of a dismantler/wrecker bill of sale as proof of vehicle ownership for title issuance.

The meeting agenda packet can be reviewed at https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Get-Involved/Pages/Oct-OTC-Support-Materials.aspx.The meeting will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/OregonDOT/live as network connectivity will allow.

Meetings of the Oregon Transportation Commission are open to the public and time will be available to hear public comments. Accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities, and alternate formats of printed material is available upon request. Please call 503-986-3450 (or statewide relay 711) for accommodations.