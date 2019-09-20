ODOT extends Friday night paving on Hwy. 20 at Santiam Pass

SALEM, Ore. - The construction project on U.S. Highway 20 at Santiam Pass is extending Friday paving to start an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Fridays and ending an hour later at 7 a.m. on Saturdays. The project extended its paving to include Friday nights last week because of the recent rainy weather.

The project covers almost 14 miles from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2). Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays with two-way traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. The project will be completed by Oct. 31, the agency said.

The project includes grinding and inlay of pavement with 2 inches of asphalt; new guardrail terminals; replacement of damaged signs; center and shoulder rumble strips; new deck joints and concrete overlay for the Lake Creek Bridge; and permanent striping.

Travelers are reminded that all work is weather dependent because paving requires dry and warm conditions. There may be some nights when construction isn't happening. Travelers should stay alert, watch for signs and drive cautiously through construction zones.

To recap, construction hours for this project are:

Sunday night through Friday morning from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday night through Saturday morning from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.