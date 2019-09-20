News

ODOT extends Friday night paving on Hwy. 20 at Santiam Pass

Recent rain has prompted changes

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 06:26 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 06:26 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - The construction project on U.S. Highway 20 at Santiam Pass is extending Friday paving to start an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Fridays and ending an hour later at 7 a.m. on Saturdays. The project extended its paving to include Friday nights last week because of the recent rainy weather.

The project covers almost 14 miles from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2). Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays with two-way traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. The project will be completed by Oct. 31, the agency said.

The project includes grinding and inlay of pavement with 2 inches of asphalt; new guardrail terminals; replacement of damaged signs; center and shoulder rumble strips; new deck joints and concrete overlay for the Lake Creek Bridge; and permanent striping.

Travelers are reminded that all work is weather dependent because paving requires dry and warm conditions. There may be some nights when construction isn't happening. Travelers should stay alert, watch for signs and drive cautiously through construction zones.

To recap, construction hours for this project are:

  • Sunday night through Friday morning from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Friday night through Saturday morning from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel