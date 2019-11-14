ODOT, deputies cite seven illegal Portland-area movers

WILSONVILLE, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation, joined by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, cited seven illegal household moving companies for violations on Wednesday.

The companies were cited for failure to obtain a certificate required for commercial transportation of property under Oregon Revised Statute 825.100. Some were cited for other commercial trucking or commercial driver licensing violations.

The household goods movers were invited to a house in Wilsonville, where they were met by sheriff's deputies and agents from the ODOT Motor Carrier Transportation Division. Officials from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission attended to observe the operation.

Both ODOT and Washington officials also provided the movers with information on how to become legal movers in each state.

These companies were cited in Wednesday's operation and face fines:

Stumptown Movers

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

FMCS390.21A – No USDOT marking/name/number

FMCS391.41 – No or expired medical exam certificate

Promovers PDX

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

Able Movers

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

Driver was put out of service for possession of marijuana

Dependable Movers

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

806.010 – Driving uninsured

No inspection, vehicle towed

Marley's Movers

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

806.012 – Failure to carry proof of liability insurance

803.505 – Failure to carry registration.

Dedicated Moving & Storage LLC

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

803.455 – Failure to renew registration

806.012 – Failure to carry proof of liability insurance

Truck put out of service for unsafe tire tread

Portland Delivery Service

825.100 – Operating without proper authority

807.010 – Operating motor vehicle no driver's license

Driver was put out of service

Moving household goods is a regulated industry in Oregon. Under state law, any company or person offering transportation of household goods must be certified by ODOT. The certification process requires the applicant to demonstrate that they are fit, willing, and able to perform the service.

Movers have been known to damage goods, demand extra money before unloading personal property and sometimes disappear with the property altogether.

ODOT recommends anyone looking to use a household goods mover first:

* Check for certification. Intrastate movers must apply for certification of authority through ODOT's Motor Carrier Transportation Division. The process requires movers to go through criminal background checks and charge rates approved by ODOT.

* Hire movers with vehicles in good working condition. Both the vehicle and driver must be properly registered with the state, and meet minimum insurance requirements.

* Read reviews and gather information. Illegal movers often have no storefront, provide little information and offer no recourse for settling disputes.

The best way consumers can protect themselves is to hire a certified moving company. To find a list of trustworthy movers visit:

* ODOT's website at: https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/MCT/Pages/HouseholdGoodsMoving.aspx

* Or the Better Business Bureau at https://www.bbb.org

Victims of illegal movers can also file a complaint with the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division at www.doj.state.or.us.