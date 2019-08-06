News

ODOT chip-sealing Hwy. 20 between Hampton, Burns

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 08:22 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:22 PM PDT

BURNS, Ore. - The chip seal project ODOT started last month will continue through August along U.S. Highway 20 between Hampton and Burns, milepost 62.5 to 127.9. Construction started mid-July in Burns and was at Riley last week as it moves west towards Hampton, the end of the work area.

The chip seal work is expected to be completed by mid-August, followed by striping and other work in late August and possibly part of September.

You should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway, reduced speeds, and day and nighttime brooming operations. Please be patient, slow down and plan extra travel time along this route.

There are no local detours around the work area. Some travelers may choose to use U.S. 26 as an alternate route to avoid the project work area.

"We greatly appreciate your patience as crews resurface the pavement to extend its useful life," the agency said in a news release on Monday.

The $3.5 million project is being constructed by High Desert Aggregate & Paving, Inc., of Terrebonne.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

National & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

Thunderstorms rumble through High Desert

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

News
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019