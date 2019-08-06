ODOT chip-sealing Hwy. 20 between Hampton, Burns

BURNS, Ore. - The chip seal project ODOT started last month will continue through August along U.S. Highway 20 between Hampton and Burns, milepost 62.5 to 127.9. Construction started mid-July in Burns and was at Riley last week as it moves west towards Hampton, the end of the work area.

The chip seal work is expected to be completed by mid-August, followed by striping and other work in late August and possibly part of September.

You should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway, reduced speeds, and day and nighttime brooming operations. Please be patient, slow down and plan extra travel time along this route.

There are no local detours around the work area. Some travelers may choose to use U.S. 26 as an alternate route to avoid the project work area.

"We greatly appreciate your patience as crews resurface the pavement to extend its useful life," the agency said in a news release on Monday.

The $3.5 million project is being constructed by High Desert Aggregate & Paving, Inc., of Terrebonne.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.