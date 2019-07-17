News

ODF tests nighttime aerial firefighting in Grant County

Using single-engine air tanker (SEAT) planes

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 01:12 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 01:12 PM PDT

JOHN DAY, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Forestry is working with CO Fire Aviation, an aerial resource vendor, to test in Grant County the effectiveness and safety of nighttime use of single-engine air tankers (SEATs) to fight wildfires in Oregon.

Exploratory testing started Monday night at the John Day Airport and continued Tuesday night. 

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, testing will transition from the airport to private lands protected by ODF's John Day Unit in Grant County. ODF and CO Fire Aviation are coordinating with local emergency personnel and dispatch centers to provide current information on the operation.

This testing evaluates the feasibility of using advanced night vision technology to identify firefighters  and any hazards on the ground, officials said.

Testing operations include on-the-ground firefighters communicating with the pilot via radio, using lights and lasers to identify drop areas. Information gathered during the testing will be used to determine whether night SEAT operations would be a viable tool.

"ODF consistently evaluates advances in technology to support our mission to safely suppress wildfires at the smallest size possible," ODF State Aviation Manager Neal Laugle said. "Safety is first and foremost, which is why exploratory testing like this is so important."

"Using SEATs at night would allow firefighters to take advantage of the reduced fire activity typical in the evening hours. These aviation resources could support ground firefighters by slowing the fire's spread and intensity." 

Outcomes of this testing phase will determine the next steps in evaluating the potential use of this innovative technology.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11